DJ Switch, in an Instagram post, showed off her disc jockey skills as she entertained her followers from behind her turntables

The young girl excited folks as she played a variety of African jams that were likely to turn up any party

Many peeps were impressed by the young lady's skills and showed her love in the comment section

In a recent Instagram post, DJ Switch, the talented young disc jockey, wowed her followers with a captivating display of her turntable prowess. The video showed her entertaining her audience with a mix of vibrant African jams that undoubtedly had the potential to ignite any party.

DJ Switch, whose real name is Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has gained widespread recognition for her exceptional skills despite her tender age. In her latest Instagram footage, she proved once again why she has become a rising star in her field. With a big smile on her face, she flawlessly transitioned between tracks, creating a seamless flow of beats that kept her viewers hooked.

The variety of African jams she played in the video not only showcased her diverse taste in music but also highlighted her ability to blend different genres effortlessly. Her vibrant energy and passion for music were evident throughout the performance, leaving many of her fans thoroughly impressed. She made facial expressions that also added to the captivating nature of the video.

Ghanaians admire DJ Switch

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

kobbyklid commented:

Wow❤️Keep it up Dear

seandrugzking wrote:

U da youngest in charge ! Keep grinding

1_ravel wrote:

I’m feeling the vibe too hard over here in New York

DJ Switch showed her acting skills

In another story, DJ Switch, in a funny TikTok video, acted out a popular Twi sound from a Ghanaian movie and got peeps laughing.

The adorable girl acted out the funny emotions in the sound very well, to the admiration of many Ghanaians.

Social media users said that even though she was now based in the US, she still had a lot of Ghanaian in her.

