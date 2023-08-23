Former Ghana international Stephen Appiah has celebrated his only daughter, Vanessa Appiah, as she turns a year older

The ex-Black Stars captain shared lovely photos of Vanessa looking alVanessa'snd beautiful in different outfits

The photos of Stephen Appiah's daughter have sparked reactions among the ex-footballer's followers

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has flaunted her only daughter, Vanessa Angel Naa Dede Nakai Appiah, in new photos online.

Appiah shared the photos on Instagram to celebrate Vanessa's birthday on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

In the photos, the ex-Juventus and Fenerbahçe midfielder showed his daughter to be all-grown and a beautiful young lady.

The first slide had Vanessa Appiah rocking a red dress as she stood inside a well-furnished room. The second slide was a slideshow which put together some of the most beautiful photos of Vanessa.

Sharing the photos, the former Ghana captain wished her daughter a glorious celebration.

"Happy Glorious birthday to Vanessa Angel - Naa Dede Nakai Appiah ," he said.

Stephen Appiah's followers celebrate his daughter

The photos shared by Stephen Appiah sparked celebrations among his followers. Many of them shared congratulatory messages for Vanessa.

drpoundsofficial said:

The miss world in our family happy birthday girl ❤️

nancy__nora said:

Eeeeii, omG she’s so grown now. Happy birthday Vanessa

princedavidosei said:

Happy blessed birthday Daddy’s Angel ❤️✨ God bless you, niece

fiifitackie said:

Happy Birthday to the one and only Naa Nessa in the Appiah family

quaye9891 said:

Happy birthday pretty Queen, may God bless your new age and beyond, enjoy yourself dear ❤

queenyshee said:

HBD to my Princess May God Continue to Bless you

