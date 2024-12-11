President-Elect John Mahama has met President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House for the inauguration of their transition teams

The government team is being led by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, while former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah leads Mahama's team

The setting up of the Transition Team is in line with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845)

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President-Elect John Mahama has met President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to begin the transition process.

Mahama and Akufo-Addo recently announced their transition teams, which will be inaugurated today.

President Akufo-Addo welcomes President-Elect John Mahama to the Jubilee House to begin the transition process. Source: GNA

Source: Twitter

The president-elect was also accompanied by Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who is set to become Ghana’s first woman vice president.

This meeting echoes 2016, when Mahama welcomed Akufo-Addo to Jubilee House after he became the first sitting president to lose an election.

Akufo-Addo and Mahama announced their transition teams within two days of the election results being declared.

The government team is being led by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, while the president-elect's team is being led by former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

The National Transition Team is mandated by the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845) to oversee the handover of power.

What did Mahama and Akufo-Addo say?

Citi News reported that Mahama said the president gave him a brief on security and economic issues.

"The transitional teams will drill down further into these matters, and we are going to work together in the interest of Ghana to ensure a seamless transition.”

Akufo-Addo assured of a smooth transition process after Mahama was declared the election winner.

“I assure him of my full support and that of my government over the transitional process to make sure that his administration takes off in the best of conditions.”

Mahama has been critical of the Akufo-Addo administration, saying it has plunged Ghana into an abyss.

Mahama's historic election win

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission declared Mahama the winner of the election after he won 6,328,397 votes, with nine of Ghana's 176 constituencies outstanding.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who conceded the election less than 24 hours after polls closed, got 4,657,304 votes.

With the election win, Mahama became the first former president in Ghana to reclaim the presidency after being voted out.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh