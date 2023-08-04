Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has shared beautiful photos of his only daughter on social media

The former Juventus and Fenerbahçe star and his pretty-looking daughter were spotted stepping out

The photos of Appiah and his daughter impressed social media users, especially because of his caption

Former Ghana midfielder Stephen Appiah has shown off only daughter, Vanessa, in new photos on social media.

The photos shared on the former Black Stars captain's Instagram page on Friday, August 4, 2023, the father and daughter stepping out in style.

The two who seemed to be on their way from shopping rocked white outfits in different styles. While the father wore a white shirt and black trousers, the daughter wore a white T-shirt and white jeans.

Stephen Appiah stepped out with his daughter Photo source: @stephenappiahofficial

Source: Instagram

In the first slide, the former Juventus and Fenerbahçe star held a bag in his right hand as he walked with the teenage daughter. The second had them descending a staircase while the final slide showed the girl posing alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sharing the photos, Stephen Appiah had some words of wisdom about parenting. According to him, parents' time with their children is more important than the money they spend on them.

"Spending time with your child is more important than spending money on them," his caption read.

Fans react to Stephen Appiah and his daughter's photos

The photos of Stephen Appiah and his daughter have stirred admiration from his fans on social media. Many of the agreed with his caption while others hailed him.

de_bluprent said:

Well Said champ . Love is the only way

inter.banker said:

Nice one champ!

4evasandy_shero said:

Everybody loves you especially in Turkey . Hi where are you from. Ghana ooh Ghana? Yes okay Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan .that's almost everyone in Turkey knows ths two winners.

celebrities_arena said:

The king and the Princess

Stephen Appiah celebrates his wife's birthday

Meanwhile, Stephen Appiah recently celebrated his wife, Hannah Appiah, as she turned a year older. The former midfielder shared photos of his beautiful wife with a lovely caption.

The post triggered many reactions from Appiah's followers, including Yvonne Nelson, who hailed Mrs Appiah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh