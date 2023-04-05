Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Jay Bhad has been removed from the list of nominees for the Best New Artiste of The Year category

Reason from the management of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have announced that their decision was a result of his involvement in Yaw Tog's "sore"

The management added that they have given 90-day access to all stakeholders and concerned persons to share their views on artiste's nominations

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Jay Bahd has been removed from the list of nominees for the Best New Artiste of the Year category because of his initial involvement with Yaw Tog's song "Sore".

In a statement released online, the VGMA board, they received concerns from various stakeholders on his nomination.

Jay Bhad has been disqualified by the VGMAs because he is not a new artiste to contest for the New Artiste of The Year Photo source: @ghkwaku @real_jaybahd

Source: Instagram

Their concern was that Jay Bhad is not a new artiste even though the category mentions that the category is for new artistes only.

According to the VGMA board, Yaw Tog's song won an award and Jay played a part in its victory leading to his recognition with the group.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The award scheme has decided to initiate 90-day access to the public and concerned stakeholders to inform them of their opinions on the awards and nominations

See VGMAs statement about Jay Bhad in the post below:

Some fans reacted to the statement about Jay Bhad

queku_bonsu commented:

VGMAS Ankasa they r not serious,they're just clueless if Jay bahd is out why is Awura Abena still there ?

jordanroyce66 commented:

You don't want to give the thing to him let us know

the_realhammonds commented:

The public said Jaybhad is beyond that category... and the board has listened. I think it’s cool and some respect for Jaybhad as well

Shatta Wale says he will come back to the VGMA if they send delegates to talk to him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said he does not have the VGMA at heart and would like to join the awards scheme if they invite him.

Shatta feels he can work with the award scheme to promote Ghana music and help the entertainment industry grow Shatta Wale further noted that he is not an enemy of the VGMA, nor are organisers of the award scheme to him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh