Comedienne and actress Afia Schwarzenegger marked the 22nd birthday of her twin sons with a touching message

The messages were posted together with handsome pictures of the boys, John Irvin and James Ian

Many people showered them with birthday wishes and admired how handsome they had grown

James Ian Heerdegan Geiling and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, the twin sons of Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger marked their birthday on August 21, 2023.

Her boys turn 22 this year, as their mom celebrated them with touching messages and posting their handsome photos.

Afia Schwarzenegger celebrates the 22nd birthday of her twin boys. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger celebrates her twin sons

Afia Schwarzenegger's first-born twin sons, James Ian and John Irvin, slayed in two differently styled outfits for their 22nd birthday photoshoot.

Their mother posted pictures on her Instagram page and wrote a touching message.

In the first outfit, the twins wore a vintage t-shirt paired with trousers. James Ian wore his shirt with sweatpants, while John Irvin wore his with torn jeans.

They were clad in white and brown in their second outfit. They wore white short-sleeved t-shirt and brown jean trousers.

Writing a heartfelt message to her sons, Afia Schwarzenegger wished them a happy birthday and wrote:

Kings, as you celebrate your 22nd birthday, I want you to know that you bring immense joy and pride to my heart. Keep shining and reaching for the stars.

She prayed that this year would be filled with exciting opportunities, success, and endless blessings.

Below is a photo of Afia Schwar's twin boys slaying in vintage shirts and trousers.

Below is a photo of Afia Schwar's twin sons clad in white and brown.

Ghanaians celebrate Afia Schwarzenegger's twins

Birthday wishes poured in for Afia Schwarzenegger's twins as they showered them with lovely messages.

Others also gushed over how her sons were growing into handsome-looking men.

keziahoffei07 said:

They are my birthday mate I also turned 22 today

rashidaemefa stated:

❤️❤️happy blessed bday to you cuties,may God bless you ,many more to come cheers

celestinetudzi remarked:

Hbd to my Treasures. Wishing u goodhealth and more wealth ❤️

iamaamabea said:

Soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday Kings❤️❤️

She revealed that she was on vacation in the U.S. with her supposed lover and is having a good time.

