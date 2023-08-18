Hiplife singer Reggie Zippy shocked Ghanaians after declaring that his 15-years marriage had ended

In a very emotional and triggering post, the musician subtly prepped fans about the possibility of his wife accusing him of cheating before his divorce

Two days before news of his separation went viral, Reggie Zippy made a post about having another baby

Ghanaian hiplife musician Reggie Zippy declared he was a free, single man after fifteen years of marriage. An earlier post on his social media suggests that the singer may be expecting a baby with someone else.

Reggie Zippy announced his separation in a lengthy emotional post, calling himself an irresponsible and wicked husband and father.

According to his divorce statement, any woman he is seen with henceforth is neither a sidechick nor a mistress.

Reggie Zippy added that he was excited to go on an adventure in the new chapter of his life.

In response to her ex-husband's claims, Reggie Zippy's wife, Edith Ward, disclosed that the singer has been cheating on her for the past three years.

The singer's post two days ago may have confirmed his former wife's revelations.

He wrote, "I LOVE CHILDREN, AND CHILDREN LOVE ME TOO. I can't wait to welcome my baby girl soon. I know my one and only amazing daughter DIOR will be the BEST BIG Sister ever to her baby sister. About last night with our friends at Clacton-On-Sea❤️.

Peeps react to Reggie Zippy's divorce after 15 years of marriage

Many sympathise with the hiplife musician for losing his children and wife.

poweredveracity_1 commented:

Everything looked so perfect from afar... OH

jennyyffa commented:

I hope people who are close to him will keep an eye on him..this sounds like someone who is close to harming themselves.

musikgh commented:

Don’t be hard on yourself

