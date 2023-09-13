A staunch fan of Ghanaian footballer Gideon Mensah caused a frenzy online after jumping on the player's car bonnet

The incident happened when Gideon Mensah was leaving the Accra Sports Stadium after a friendly match with Liberia

Ghanaians online questioned the actions of the fan as they wondered whether he was injured after the player sped off

A fan jumped onto the car bonnet of Black Stars player Gideon Mensah at the Accra Sports Stadium on the night of September 12, 2023.

Gideon Mensah leaving the Accra Sports Stadium. Image Credit: @the1957news

A video of a die-hard fan jumping on the car bonnet of Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah has gone viral on social media.

The moment was captured after the Black Stars won 3-1 in a friendly match with the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The player was leaving the stadium in his black plush car when the staunch fan jumped onto the car bonnet, and other fans took out their smartphones and got closer to record.

Upon several attempts to get the fan off the car bonnet, Gideon Mensah sped off and slowed down as he approached the stadium exit.

Below is a video of a fan jumping onto Gideon Mensah's car bonnet.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the fan's actions

The video got many people laughing as they watched the fan's actions. Others were concerned about whether the fan was alive or injured after Gideon Mensah sped off.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians:.

mighty_wine02

So this kind people want to live to see 2054

k_mzkal

If you die….

