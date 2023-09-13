Ghana Vs Liberia: Ghanaians Stand In The Rain To Buy Tickets At The Accra Sports Stadium In Video
- Ghanaians stood in the rain to purchase tickets to watch the Black Stars play against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium
- The game ended in a 3-1 win for the Black Stars, with Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew scoring goals
- Many people were concerned about the condition of the pitch after the heavy downpour
Staunch fans of the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars, defied the rain and showed up at the Accra Sports Stadium to support the players as they played against Liberia in a friendly match.
Ghanaians stand in the rain to buy tickets to watch the Black Stars
A video of Ghanaians standing in the rain and purchasing tickets to watch the Black Stars has surfaced online.
Despite the stormy weather, Ghanaians were determined to watch the match between the Black Stars and the Lone Stars of Liberia.
A lady was seen outside selling umbrellas to patrons who wanted and could afford them. Another gentleman was also seen selling Black Stars jerseys and paraphernalia.
Below are football fans defying the rain and buying tickets to watch the game between Ghana and Liberia.
Ghanaians shared their views on the video
Many people admired the support Ghanaians showed the Black Stars as they defied the rain and bought tickets to watch the game.
Others asked whether the game could not be postponed due to the poor weather, while others blamed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the poor condition of the pitch.
hemaanadya said:
Can't they postpone, it's cold
fe_tty09 said:
Have you seen your country’s capital town football pitch
drujarthur said:
I really don’t get why people blame the FA on pitches without referencing the right authorities. Pls, note that the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are in charge of all stadium issues. And the media, too, you guys should be teaching us these things. It's not everything that is GFA’s fault. No one should insult me. Thanks.
junior.rhule said:
The woman selling umbrellas is indeed a genius in business
maame.frimpomaa.3517 said:
Very interesting even in the rain
kwyn_dee said:
The pitch is too terrible. Capital city paaI’m disappointed ☹️
oprincesoa60 said:
Ghanians love their black stars
mavisgh_ said:
Ei @ghana_fa_official @blackstarsofghana_ @nakufoaddo @mbawumia #sportsminister so is this our pitch??? Holy cr*p!!! Accra sports stadium paaaa…I am so disappointed in all of you in authority. Sad.
Black Stars engage in a jama session on the bus
YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars team were engaged in a jama session as they sang and danced on the bus ahead of the friendly with Liberia.
A video of Mohammed Kudus using his boots to hit the chair and Antoine Semenyo slammed the window with his hands while other players clapped and hit objects.
