Two great African countries, Ghana and Liberia, play each other in an international friendly match in Ghana

The much-anticipated match comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium to help both teams prepare for the 2023 AFCON

Many dignitaries and sports bigwigs, including past Black Star players Asamoah Gyan and Gideon Mensah, were seen at the stadium

Former Black Star captain Asamoah Gyan supported the Ghana national team in their friendly against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The football legend looked fashional in a sleeves traditional wear in a bright mustard colour to match his disposition.

Other celebrities, including football star Gideon Mensah, GFA president and former president John Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, were also caught on camera.

The trending video has garnered much attention as many pointed out the love Ghanaians have for the game of football.

Asamoah Gyan showed respect to the football curators seated in the VIP section of the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the footage, Gideon Mensah was present to supported the Ghana Black Stars. Sharaf Mahama, son of ex-president Mahama, was also seated in the VIP section.

Peeps react to football stakeholders camped out in the VIP stand at the stadium

Ghanaians were happy to see past players keeping an interest in the team's affairs.

kaye.prince commented:

I see my superstar Gideonmensah14 ❤️❤️.

jozzygrey2 commented:

The guys really are good, they only need to be trained and coach well.

yung__wurld commented:

Nkurasifuo sound track b3n nunu ❓oh Ghana de33333

jays6799 commented

Which station is showing the match please

West Ham fan travels from the UK to watch Kudus play in Kumasi, video goes viral

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a staunch West Ham fan dedicated his time and money to watch the premier club's new signee, Mohammed Kudus, play.

The football was captured by Ghanaweb going to watch the game between Ghana and the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara stadium.

He revealed travelling thousands of miles to show his support to Kudus. According to the West Ham fan, the whole club and its supporters love the Ghanaian player.

