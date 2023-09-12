The Black Stars players and the technical team were spotted on the bus partying hard ahead of their friendly match with Liberia on September 12, 2023

The players were seen slamming the window, the chair while singing and dancing on the bus

Many people loved the video, while others complained about the players destroying the bus and not getting any functional bus to use at the 2024 AFCON in Ivory Coast

Ghana's senior national team, Black Stars, was engaged in a jama session in the bus ahead of their friendly match with Liberia on September 12, 2023.

Black Stars jama in the bus. Image Credit: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Black Stars jama session in the bus

The players and the technical team were spotted engaged in a jam session on a bus.

The team was spotted having a good time together ahead of the friendly match between Liberia.

In the video, the players were seen slamming the chairs, hitting the window of the bus and drumming as they sang and danced with joy.

Captioning the video on the official Black Stars page, the handler noted that it was game day vibes and added that this was the positive energy they were bringing into the game.

Game day vibes! Bringing that positive energy into the Ghana vs. Liberia match today! Let’s go!

Below is a video of the players and team in a jama session in the Black Stars bus.

Ghanaians react to the video of the Black Stars' jama session on the bus

The comment section was filled with laughter as people shared parts of the video that made them laugh.

The Black Stars played partied hard on the bus such that Ghanaians stated they would not have any other bus to use when the 2024 AFCON begins in Ivory Coast.

Others also wished them all the best in the game with Liberia.

m3nsa___03 said:

Sprinter you people go take go Ivory Coast you want to destroy am. Herh Kudus

_phrimps said:

charle the bus u won spoil am nu, Addo D go bill us oo

pinornor said:

Kudus was so happy

lakshaymirpuri said:

Are you sure the match will happen with this rain? The pitch will turn into a swimming pool

_gramstarjmab said:

Make you people spoil the bus wai you go take Sprinter go Ivory Coast

lakaholic said:

I like the team spirit

nana_adjoa_bentum_svensson_ said:

All the best guys... ❤️❤️❤️❤️

mr.quecy_ said:

Semenyo go break the glass oo

