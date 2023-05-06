Ghanaian artiste KiDi entertained his fans at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with an electrifying performance

The award-winning artiste performed his latest single, "I Lied," on stage with emotions and got his fans cheering him on

The artiste had his fans enjoying his songs. The audience was standing throughout his performance, proving how much they had missed him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian artiste KiDi performed his latest sing, I Lied, which his fans received well after his short break from music. KiDi performed on stage at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with a group of choreographers.

KiDi Photo credit: @tv3ghana

Source: Instagram

Fans who saw the artiste stood on their feet to jam to the performance, showing how much they missed his performance after he went for a short break from music to take care of his health.

The award-winning artiste performed with energy and emotions, making his fans happy to see him back on the stage and making his fans happy with his lyrics.

Watch KiDi's performance below

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Black Sherif arrives at the VGMA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that fans mobbed Ghanaian Hip-hop and rap artiste Black Sherif as he arrived at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The artiste, stunned in a black suit and plaited hair, looked a bit tense with the attention on him but kept his cool as he arrived. The artiste had earlier stated that he was going to win all the awards he was nominated for, and his fans, who were overly excited to see him, could not let him go.

Source: YEN.com.gh