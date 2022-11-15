Gideon Mensah's father has revealed that he started training the Black Stars player right from childhood

According to William Mensah, Gideon started showing great footballing skills even before he started walking

Gideon Mensah is one of the 26 Ghanaian players who will be representing Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

William Sadick Bandele Mensah, the father of Gideon Mensah who is part of Ghana's 26-man squad at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has revealed how he trained his son.

In an interview with 3Sports GH, William indicated that he was once a footballer himself and was therefore attentive about the prospects of his child, Gideon.

William stated that when the boy was yet to even start walking, he noticed some signals that made him conclude the boy had footballing talent, and he decided to groom the boy in line with that.

"It was before he started learning to walk. I realized Gideon will be a great footballer, so I made up my mind that I would support him in every way I can to the top," Gideon's father said.

What Ghanaians are saying about Gideon Mensah

The interview has generated conversations on social media and YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the thoughts shared.

Hanson Papcino Gerrad indicated:

What will pain me most is Otto will play baba Rahman ahead of him meanwhile Gideon is on form

Nana Osei-kuffuor stated:

He is so right. This man was my playing mate. He was there for his son all the time.

Ankomah Antwi Boasiako mentioned:

Great piece of documentary. Kudos to you Owura

Watch the video below:

