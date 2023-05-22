Kumawood Ghanaian actor and Dabo Soccer Academy founder Samuel Dabo posed in photos with Black Stars player Gideon Mensah

The actor looked happy as he checked on the AJ Auxerre defender at his base in France

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the photos and appreciated Dabo's efforts in checking up on his friends during his time outside the country

Kumawood actor and Dabo Soccer Academy founder Samuel Dabo has met Black Stars and AJ Auxerre defender Gideon Mensah in France.

After the meeting, the two took some beautiful photos and shared them on social media.

Dabo and Gideon Mensah Photo credit: @samuel-dabo

Source: Instagram

In the photos sighted on Dabo's verified Instagram page, he was seen with the defender and seemed to have had a tour of the facilities at AJ Auxerre.

Dabo posed beside some merchandise from the AJ Auxerre club and looked excited. He shared the photos thanking Mensah for his hospitality and support.

See Dabo's post below:

Dabo already met Black Stars forward Kudus

Dabo has been on a tour of Europe in the past few weeks trying to secure opportunities for his club players.

Gideon Mensah happens to be the second Ghanaian international he has time in Europe.

Dabo had already met Kudus in the Netherlands, where he visited the Ajax FC forward who had fallen ill.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dabo's photos with Gideon Mensah

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dabo's photos with pride, applauding his hard work and telling him to go higher in his career and his vision

donkor.mike commented:

Keep going higher and higher and higher till thy kingdom comes

_ernest_hooperman commented:

This guy is really touring -yaw dabo aka adwenbon k3se

mawuli_inista.junior commented:

Go higher and make Ghana proud

francisobeng10 commented:

Doing a great job

Dabo wears ex-Spain captain's armband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that fans had responded to Samuel Yaw Dabo's Spanish caption for an Instagram image.

While touring Spain, the actor wore the armband of Daniel Jarque, a former Spain international who passed away in 2009.

Dabo also went viral during an interview with Spanish sports media giants Marca.

