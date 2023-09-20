Efiewura actor Jojo Mills Robertson, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, was spotted chilling outside the country

The actor played the iconic role of Sofo Jojo in the Efiewura series and has been widely missed by many Ghanaians

The actor looked graceful in his old age, to the delight of many Ghanaians who took to the comment section to drop fond memories of him

Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills Robertson popped up in a TikTok video, looking graceful in his old age. The actor, famous for his iconic portrayal of Sofo Jojo in the Efiewura series, was seen enjoying his time outside of Ghana.

Jojo Mills Robertson's portrayal of Sofo Jojo, a comically dubious pastor with an insatiable appetite, left an indelible mark on the hearts of many Ghanaians. His character's hilarious antics and love of food brought joy and laughter to countless households during the show's run.

In the video, the actor appeared gracefully aged, which brought immense joy to fans who have dearly missed him. The sight of Jojo Mills Robertson, even in his old age, was a nostalgic reminder of the laughter and happiness he had brought into their lives through his memorable performances in Efiewura.

The TikTok video quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing their excitement and fond memories of the actor in the comments section. Many shared memories of how Jojo Mills Robertson's portrayal of Sofo Jojo had been a source of family entertainment and laughter during their childhood.

Efiewura actor warms hearts

Sistersandybiy3guy said:

Dear Sir, we are grateful for your talent. You made it soo lovely to watch efie wura. Ghana da wo ase. Gye wo flowers ❤️

AJphranka wrote:

Today that I have you here,Please I want know if all the food you used to eat in Efiewura was real eating

TC_Oceans commented:

Thank U Sir 4 ur amazing gift to us growing up through ur movie roles. U hv impacted many lives, inspired numerous & entertained hundreds of thousands

Koo Fori recreates Efiewura scene

In another story, Koo Fori recreated a scene from the legendary Efiewura series with TikTokers Asantewaa and Jackline Mensah.

The veteran actor in the hilarious scene was chasing a side chick and started dancing immediately after his wife caught him.

The video got many netizens in a nostalgic mood, as many of them laughed and remembered their childhood.

