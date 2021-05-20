List of dead Ghanaian actors and actresses, dates of death 2022

Ghanaian actors who are dead oozed exceptional talent, and some were still young and energetic. Their deaths hurt many, and no one will ever fill the void they left in the entertainment sector. Since acting does not have a definite retirement age, some actors had active careers till their 70s and 80s. As a result, they had a massive fan base countrywide.

Ghanaian actors and actresses who are dead. Photo: @Eqayinspire, @KwakyeOnline, @nollywoodtweets, @Joy997FM, @Celebrity Fanzone Gh, @Michael Moncar, @Paul Redmond @PLUZZFM (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some of the dead Ghanaian actors and actresses encountered devastating deaths. People will never get over the tragic deaths of actors who were only a few years into the industry. In addition, the country misses the veteran actors who kept them entertained for decades.

List of Ghanaian actors who are dead

Ghanaian actors and actresses who died left a wide gap in the hearts of many. Whenever a famous star dies, their families, friends, and fans grieve in devastation. Since some Ghanaian actors and actresses who are dead were , some people abroad might not know celebrities who passed away. Here are dead Ghanaian actors in 2022:

1. Psalm Adjeteyfio - 8th April 2022

Psalm Adjeteyfio seated in the studio. Photo: @Eqayinspire

Source: Twitter

Year of birth: 1966/1967

1966/1967 Date of death: 8th April 2022

Psalm Adjeteyfio (aka TT) was born in the US in 1948 and is one of the few Ghana actors who died recently. The celebrity died on Friday, 8th April 2022, at age 55.

He revealed that doctors diagnosed him with end-stage heart failure a couple of weeks before news of his demise broke out. Psalm Adjeteyfio is best known for his lead role in the Ghanaian TV series Taxi Driver.

2. Osei Tutu - 17th May 2022

Osei Tutu wearing a red t-shirt and a matching cap. Photo: @KwakyeOnline

Source: Facebook

Date of birth: 12th May 1971

12th May 1971 Date of death: 17th May 2022

Kumawood actor, Osei Tutu, died on Tuesday morning, 17th May 2022, while asleep. He was 51 years old and had recovered from an ailment some months back. The actor had been in the US to shoot a movie.

Osei began acting in the early 2000s and became a rapper in 2010. However, his music had not yet gained popularity. As of June 2022, Osei Tutu is the only Ghana actor who died recently.

3. Kwadwo Boaben - 12th March 2016

Kwaddo seated in a radio studio. Photo: @PLUZZFM

Source: Twitter

Year of birth: 1954

1954 Date of death: 12th March 2016

Kwadwo Boaben was an actor and comedian. He was popularly known as Bishop Bob Okala, the father of comedy in Ghana.

Kwadwo was born in 1954. Before joining the Key Soap Concert Party TV show, he was part of the Kusum Agoromma drama group in Dzorwulu, Accra.

Fans baptized him the Bishop nickname when he was a goalkeeper and Okala when he became a comedian. The name Okala originated from a Nigerian, Emmanuel Okala.

Kwadwo acted in movies like Koti Academy and received four Best Comedian awards in Ghana. He died on Saturday, 12th March 2016, at the Koforidua Jackson Park after a short illness. The actor was 62 years old.

4. Ebenezer Donkor - 14th November 2016

Ebenexer Donkor seated beside a plastic chair. Photo: @Joy997FM

Source: Twitter

Year of birth: 1938

1938 Date of death: 14th November 2016

Ebenezer Donkor, alias Katawere, will always be remembered for his performances on the Efiewura series since the 1990s. Katawere worked in the movie industry for over thirty years and starred in more than nineteenth Kumawood movies.

The actor was born in 1938 and November 2016 at age 78 after suffering an undisclosed illness and being admitted to Opoku Ware Hospital in Cantonments, Accra.

5. Asonaba Kwaku Darko - 13th February 2018

Kwaku Darko holding a walking stick. Photo: @Celebrity Fanzone Gh

Source: Facebook

Year of birth: 1934

1934 Date of death: 13th February 2018

Asonaba Kwaku Darko was a comedian and actor. He was born in 1934 and died on 13th February 2018 at the Swedru Government Hospital in the Central Region. The veteran actor was age 84.

Many Ghanaians knew the actor as known as Super OD. He began acting in the early 1970s as part of the Osofo Dadzie Drama Group. Some of Super OD's most famous movies are Akan Drama, Double Cross, Diabolo and Cross Fire, and Obra.

6. Michael Moncar - 8th March 2013

Actor Michael Moncar's portrait. Photo: @Michael Moncar

Source: Facebook

Year of birth: 1962

1962 Date of death: 8th March 2013

Moncar was born in 1962 and died on 8th March 2013 at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital. He was 51 years old and has starred in many movies, including the Efiewura TV Series. Moncar was sick for a week before his death.

7. Solomon Sampah - 22nd January 2016

Year of birth: 14th February 1945

14th February 1945 Date of death: 22nd January 2016

Actor Solomon Nii Otokonor Sampah was born in 1949. He fell ill on 22nd January 2016 and was rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he passed away. The 70-year-old veteran actor had been sick for three months and was barely a month away from turning 71.

Sampah was famously known as Pap Solo, Paa Solo, and Quench Walahi. He featured in the original Hacks commercial and starred in several films, including Queen’s Bride, Foul Play, Owuo Safoa, and the Ultimate Paradise TV series.

8. Kwame Owusu Ansah - 2nd May 2008

Year of birth: 1969

1969 Date of death: 2nd May 2008

The talented Kwame Owusu died on 2nd May 2008 after sustaining injuries from an automobile accident on the Tema Motorway in Accra. The actor was 39 years old, and his career was at its peak.

Kwame was a poet, teacher, radio broadcaster, and public relations practitioner. He is known for his contributions to Ghana's entertainment industry. He is among the most notable Ghana celebrities who died from 2000 to June 2022. Kwame appeared in more than 60 films before his demise.

9. Bernard Nyarko - 2nd May 2020

Ghanaian actor Bernard Nyarko. Photo: @nollywoodtweets

Source: Twitter

Year of birth: 1965

1965 Date of death: 2nd May 2020

Many people are still mourning dead Ghanaian actors like Bernard Nyarko. The Kumasi based actor’s death came as a shocker for many Ghanaian film lovers.

The actor, comedian and gospel minister was born in 1965 and passed away on 2nd May 2020 at age 55. Doctors said the actor died from cancer, but Mama Yaa (a woman claiming to be his caretaker) alleged that Bernard's sickness was a spiritual attack.

Bernard Nyarko featured in films like Hero: Service to Humanity, John and John, and Sidechic Gang. He was a full-time preacher when he died.

10. John Evans Kwadwo - 30th May 2002

Ghanaian actor John Evans Kwadwo. Photo: @OperaNewsGhana

Source: Twitter

Year of birth: 1965

1965 Date of death: 30th May 2002

Many fans of John Evans Kwadwo Bosompem knew him as Bob Santo. He was one of the most valued Kumawood actors. Some of Kwadwo's notable films include 419, Double Sense, Efiewura, Marijata, and Abawa Mary.

The actor passed on 30th May 2002 at West End Hospital, Kumasi, Ghana. Fake news had it that cocaine the 67-year-old was transporting in his stomach burst and killed him. Actress Auntie B confirmed that he did not die of drug trafficking as rumours alleged.

11. Margaret Quainoo - 12th July 2006

Date of birth: 12th December 1941

12th December 1941 Date of death: 12th July 2006

Margaret Quainoo graced Ghanaian TV screens for decades. Viewers loved her and the warmth she brought to shows and nicknamed her the Araba stamp.

Quainoo's love for acting made her drop out of school to join the Brigade Drama Group at Nungua in Accra. She is remembered in films like I Told You So, the Efiewura TV series, and Numerous Key Soap Concert Parties.

The actress passed away on 12th July 2006 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after a short illness. She was 64 years and 7 months old.

12. Gyearbuor Asante - 2nd August 2000

Ghanaian actor Gyearbuor Asante. Photo: @Gyearbuor Asante

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 4th November 1941

4th November 1941 Date of death: 2nd August 2000

Frederick Christopher Kwabena Gyearbuor Asante died on 2nd August 2000 at age 58. The actor had tremendous experience in the international film industry because he lived between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

Gyearbuor shared his skills back home after studying at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in Britain. Some of his popular films were The Dogs of War, Mind Your Language, The Professionals, and Local Hero.

13. Sam Sarpong - 26th October 2015

Sam Sarpong during Billboard Presents: Children Uniting Nations Oscar Party - Arrivals at Henry Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, CA, United States. Photo: @Paul Redmond

Source: Twitter

Date of birth: 19th December 1975

19th December 1975 Date of death: 26th October 2015

Sarpong spent most of his time in England and the US but often visited his Ghanaian parents. The 40-year-old actor passed away on 26th October 2015 after jumping from the Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena, California.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled out his death as suicide. Sarpong featured in more than 100 TV shows and films, including Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Keeping Up With the Steins, and Carmen the Hip Hopera. He also hosted MTV’s Yo Momma for some time.

14. Mac Jordan Amartey - 5th July 2018

Mac Jordan Amartey in a white shirt. Photo: @manifestive

Source: Twitter

Year of birth: 1936

1936 Date of death: 5th July 2018

Mac Jordan Amartey's fans called him Sugar Daddy, and he is among the most beloved Ghanaian actors who are dead. Jordan's sudden demise on 5th July 2018 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital overwhelmed many. The actor was 82 years old at the time of death.

Mac made a name for himself in the acting industry for his impeccable acting and the vast vocabulary he used. Major films he was featured in include Matters of the Heart (1993), The Returnee 2(1995), Victim of Love (1998), and Black Star (2006).

15. Sussy Williams - 8th September 2005

Ghanaian actress Sussy Williams smiling. Photo: @nollywoodtweets

Source: Twitter

Year of birth: 1982

1982 Date of death: 8th September 2005

Death robbed the beautiful Ghanaian actress from her family and fans when she still had so much potential to explore. The actress died in a car accident on 8th September 2005 at age 23.

She featured in several major Ghanaian films like The Comforter, Mother’s Heart, Bloody Mary, and Calamity. The star was born in 1982 and had just entered her career peak when her death hit the film industry.

16. Samuel Kwesi Oppong - 3rd December 2001

A poster of the late SK Oppong. Photo: @Maurice Quansah

Source: Facebook

Year of birth: 1946

1946 Date of death: 3rd December 2001

SK Oppong was a musician and one of the most established Ghanaian actors who are dead. He once headed the SK Oppong Drama Group (former Osofo Dadzie Group). Oppong's successful career ran from the 1960s to the 1990s. The popular TV artiste showcased classic performances in many films before his demise on 3rd December 2001 at age 55.

Which Ghanaian actor died recently?

As of June, the dead Ghana actors in 2022 are Psalm Adjeteyfio and Osei Tutu.

List of dead Ghanaian actors and actresses

Some of the most renowned Ghana actors who died between 2000 to June 2022 are:

Gyearbuor Asanten - 2000

Samuel Kwesi - 2001

John Evans Kwadwo Bosompem - 2002

Suzzy Williams - 2005

Margaret Quainoo - 2006

Solomon Sampah - 2008

John William Kwame Owusu Ansah - 2008

Nana Bosompra II - 2010

Michael Moncar - 2013

Eric Asante - 2013

Kwame Atafuah Boakye - 2014

Lily Ameyaw - 2015

Rev. Eddie Coffie - 2015

Samuel Nii Odoi Mensah - 2016

Ebenezer Donkor - 2016

Kwadwo Boaben - 2016

Yaw Donkor - 2016

George Brigars Williams - 2016

John Koomson - 2017

Nurudeen Abass - 2018

Asonaba Kwaku Darko - 2018

Mac Jordan Amartey - 2018

Kojo Antwi - 2019

Asuo Tano - 2019

Bernard Nyarko - 2020

Psalm Adjeteyfio - 2022

Osei Tutu - 2022

Fans always remember Ghanaian actors who are dead through the films they were part of before their passing.

