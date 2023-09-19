Ghanaian TikTok influencer Mr. Sanjus, who recently gained fame, shared a heartwarming video featuring his parents working together in the scorching sun to prepare a meal

Mr. Sanjus, a rising Ghanaian TikTok influencer who recently gained popularity, has shared a heartwarming video capturing a touching moment between his parents.

The video shows his father and mother working together under the scorching sun to prepare a meal. While the man pounds cooked palm fruits, the woman diligently cuts meat for the soup.

This simple yet poignant scene touched the hearts of many viewers, as it represents a strong bond of support and teamwork within the family.

Ghanaian influencer mr.sanjus's parents cooking together Photo credit: mr.sanjus

Source: TikTok

Mr. Sanjus, inspired by his father's dedication, expressed his dream of being equally supportive one day.

Ghanaians react to video of Mr Sanjus' parents cooking together

The video has garnered significant attention and evoked heartfelt reactions from viewers who appreciate the value of such loving and cooperative relationships. Below are some of the comments shared.

Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu commented:

good husband,all men should learn from it . support ur wife in everything

_miss~tisha said:

Low key the man be handsome paaa ooo I swear only the gab teeth

JMR Production @jojomills3b indicated:

good husband is hard to find papa Kay us the bast man learn from him Osanju

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh