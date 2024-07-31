On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, KiDi released a new song titled 'Lomo Lomo' featuring Black Sherif

Ghanaian musician KiDi, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, released a new song titled Lomo Lomo, featuring Black Sherif.

The two musicians had been spotted in the studio together days prior, sparking anticipation among Ghanaians.

On Tuesday, July 30, KiDi announced on his social media pages that the song would be released at midnight on Wednesday.

Lomo Lomo is described as a love song, where KiDi and Black Sherif express their feelings for a woman and the joy she brings them. They also promise to do everything possible to make her happy.

The song combines KiDi's smooth vocals with the unique style and melodious harmony of Black Sherif.

Since its release, the song has been trending on social media platforms, with fans sharing their excitement on social media. The collaboration, being the pair's first tune together, has further fuelled the excitement surrounding the song.

The song is now available on various streaming platforms.

Black Sherif and KiDi excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

princydanny said:

"Roses are red, the sky is blue, Lomo Lomo is a Hit💥"

TIDDY0405 wrote:

"You guys really cooked on this🔥🔥"

regular_niceboy commented:

"Nobody ever thought black sherif would and could sing a love song ever in his career he just proved you guys wrong and he killed it. Lomo Lomo🔥🔥"

Bra_Abele reacted:

"This verse from Black Sherif on the #LomoLomo song is too sweet"

KiDi and Black Sherif jam to 'Kilos Milos'

YEN.com.gh also reported that KiDi and Black Sherif were spotted jamming to Blacko's hit Kilos Milos in the studio.

In the video shared by KiDi on TikTok, the two musicians appeared excited as they danced and sang along to the song.

Fans were wondering whether the two musicians would be collaborating on a song, with their new song then dropping.

