A video of how a young man celebrated his birthday with loved ones has stirred reactions online

He substituted the cake with fufu but still performed other traditions associated with celebrating birthday

Netizens who saw the video were stunned, with some expressing a desire to try it out

A young Ghanaian man is trending after a video of him celebrating his birthday went viral.

Unlike many celebrants who would go in for cake, the young man, whose name remains undisclosed, decided to do the unthinkable by substituting the cake with fufu.

The video sighted by YEN.com,gh on TikTok, showed the moment where a happy birthday song was being sung for the visibly excited celebrant who had a big bowl of fufu and soup with all kinds of proteins placed in front of him.

Synonymous with birthday celebrations, the celebrant cut the fufu as if it were a cake and continued to blow out the lit candle.

Afterwards, he jumped in excitement amidst cheers from his friends and loved ones, after which he took meat on the food.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 44,000 likes and 1,500 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians stunned by the actions of the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned by the actions of the young celebrant, with others hoping to try it.

AB stated:

Gyimie saaa isn’t the wax gunna melt into the fufu tho

Lady Kwansimah Hennessy

This should be the new Ghana birthday traditional cake. Fufu and banku and etoh

Laura powers said;

I want this for my birthday

obiba Afrah added:

when fufuo is your best food awww.I want this next year ooAugust 3rd

Akwele reacted:

This will make me so happy

