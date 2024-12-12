Brittany Renner, a social media influencer, fitness model, actress, and author, is no stranger to fame. With millions of Instagram followers, she has created a platform focusing on fitness, lifestyle, and candid talks. Besides her career, her romantic relationships have often garnered public attention. Explore Brittany Renner's relationship history.

Brittany Renner rose to prominence as a social media personality and actress. Although her career is well-known, her romantic life has sparked rumours, debates, and widespread speculation. Take a closer look at Brittany Renner's relationship history.

Brittany Renner's profile summary

Brittany Renner's relationship history

Over the years, Brittany Renner has been romantically associated with various high-profile individuals, including professional athletes and rappers. However, much of her dating past is mysterious since the fitness model prefers to keep her personal life private. Here is a list of some of the people Brittany Renner has been linked with:

Colin Kaepernick (2013–2014)

One of Renner's first public relationships was with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. While the two never confirmed their relationship, Renner mentioned it in her book Judge This Cover.

She hinted at dating an anonymous player, who most people speculated was Kaepernick. According to the fitness model, Kaepernick allegedly encouraged her to pay for her flights whenever they had scheduled hookups, which he allegedly did to test her intentions. This relationship marked the start of her involvement with famous sports figures.

Ben Simmons (2016)

In 2016, Renner was linked with NBA player Ben Simmons. However, their relationship was brief, and details were scarce. Additionally, neither publicly addressed the nature of their relationship, leaving the public to speculate based on their social media interactions.

Lil Uzi Vert (2017–2018)

Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is known for songs like Goyard Bag, Chill Bae, All Alone, and I Don't Wanna Break Up.

Between 2017 and 2018, he was reportedly in and out of a relationship with social media star Brittany Renner. The two broke up for good in October 2018 after she accused the American rapper of infidelity.

Kevin Samuels (2018)

Rumours circulated in 2018 regarding Kevin Samuels's relationship with Brittany Renner, but neither confirmed it. Kevin Samuels was an American internet personality and image consultant who passed away on 5 May 2022.

Renner was asked if she had dated Kevin Samuels during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay YouTube channel. She responded:

No. We are cool. We just did content together, I did an interview, and I had a great time with him. He was somebody I would have conversations with; it was really hard to talk to him sometimes. Even the last conversation we had was like a little jagged pill.

P.J. Washington (2020)

In Brittany Renner's boyfriend history, her romantic connection with NBA player P.J. Washington was the most public and controversial. The two allegedly started dating in 2020 after meeting at an event in Dallas. Shortly after publicising their romantic relationship, they announced they were expecting a child.

P.J. Washington and Brittany Renner's son, Paul Jermaine Washington III, was born in May 2021. However, two months after the child was born, the couple chose to part ways. Following the separation, Brittany was accused of trapping the basketball star with a child to gain money and fame.

FAQs

Brittany Renner's relationship history comprises high-profile figures in the sports and entertainment industry. While most of her romantic connections were unconfirmed rumours, the American model confirmed a few.

