D-Black Celebrates Daughter Alexis' 14th Birthday With Lovely Videos And Photos
- Rapper and businessman D-Black celebrated his pretty daughter Alexis as she turned 14 years old
- The proud father shared a photo and videos showing some of the moments he shared with his daughter in the past
- D-Black's images caught attention on social media, especially, because of the girl's big looks and beauty
Ghanaian rapper D-Black, known in private life as Desmond Blackmore, has shared videos and a photo of his daughter Alexis online.
The beautiful daughter turned 14 on Friday, March 1, 2024. The proud father shared the images to celebrate the young lady.
D-Black hails daughter as she turns 14
The father and daughter were spotted having a hearty conversation in the first slide. After bursting into laughter, Alexis brought out a pair of black sunglasses and put them on.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The second slide showed the 14-year-old dancing while wearing a pink-coloured hoodie with the father and daughter twinning in white in the third slide.
The last slide had D-Black and Alexis attending the Global Citizens Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra.
Sharing the images, the rapper and music executive described his teen daughter as his princess and wished her well.
"Happy birthday to my Princess Lexie ❤️," he said.
Below is the photo as reshared from D-Black's Instagram stories
D-Black's fans celebrate his daughter
Many reacted to the images of D-Black's daughter.
mizta_drizzle53 said:
13 years see the money she hold. I’m about 23 years and the last time I held 1k then adey go pay school fees for School ...Herr life
iamami_85 said:
Big girl things now! Happiest of birthdays to daddy’s girl @dblackgh may she grow up in good health, surrounded by love, joy and happiness
Moses Bliss marries: First video of bride arriving for traditional wedding pops up: “Such a classy lady”
chi.chi_dj said:
Awww Hbd Lexie I wish you many more beautiful years to come
rubama_rms_daterush_8 said:
Happy birthday to the princess of the house May God guide and protect you always
McBrown and Maxwell vibe at Baby Maxin's 5th birthday celebration
In other news, actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, turned five on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, celebrated Maxin's fifth birthday at a house party with family and friends.
A video from the celebration has popped up online, showing a lovely moment of the couple vibing and speaking patois.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh