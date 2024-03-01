Rapper and businessman D-Black celebrated his pretty daughter Alexis as she turned 14 years old

The proud father shared a photo and videos showing some of the moments he shared with his daughter in the past

D-Black's images caught attention on social media, especially, because of the girl's big looks and beauty

Ghanaian rapper D-Black, known in private life as Desmond Blackmore, has shared videos and a photo of his daughter Alexis online.

The beautiful daughter turned 14 on Friday, March 1, 2024. The proud father shared the images to celebrate the young lady.

D-Black hails daughter as she turns 14

The father and daughter were spotted having a hearty conversation in the first slide. After bursting into laughter, Alexis brought out a pair of black sunglasses and put them on.

The second slide showed the 14-year-old dancing while wearing a pink-coloured hoodie with the father and daughter twinning in white in the third slide.

The last slide had D-Black and Alexis attending the Global Citizens Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Sharing the images, the rapper and music executive described his teen daughter as his princess and wished her well.

"Happy birthday to my Princess Lexie ❤️," he said.

Below is the photo as reshared from D-Black's Instagram stories

D-Black's fans celebrate his daughter

Many reacted to the images of D-Black's daughter.

mizta_drizzle53 said:

13 years see the money she hold. I’m about 23 years and the last time I held 1k then adey go pay school fees for School ...Herr life

iamami_85 said:

Big girl things now! Happiest of birthdays to daddy’s girl @dblackgh may she grow up in good health, surrounded by love, joy and happiness

chi.chi_dj said:

Awww Hbd Lexie I wish you many more beautiful years to come

rubama_rms_daterush_8 said:

Happy birthday to the princess of the house May God guide and protect you always

