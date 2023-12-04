Social media sensation Kelly Bhadie turned 19 years old on Friday, December 1, 2023

She celebrated with some stunning photos on the photo-sharing platform Instagram

The photos of Kelly triggered many reactions online, with some doubting if she is genuinely a teenager

Kelly Bhadie, the US-based Togolese TikToker who went viral on social media in the middle of 2022, is back in the trends.

This time, Kelly is trending after sharing some stunning photos online to celebrate her birthday on Friday, December 1.

Kelly Bhadie has just turned 19 Photo source: @slayy.kellyy

Some of the photos on her Instagram page slayy.kellyy had her rocking a short blue dress. It had the back cut out with strips. The inflated balloons she held in her hands suggested that she had just attained the age of 19.

Other photos on the slide showed the teenager in a red dress and looking as gorgeous as ever.

Sharing the photos, Kelly Bhadie confirmed that she had just turned 19 and thanked well-wishers for their messages.

"Thank you for the birthday wishes!! Blessed to see another year. #19," she said.

Followers of Kelly Bhadie surprised by her age

The photos of Kelly Bhadie have sparked massive reactions. Many of her followers are wondering how she is still only a teenager.

id_bigname_001 said:

You are 19 but your backside is 25

smog_de_boss said:

Girl you’re 29. Why lie?

eddyboy_fye said:

Nothing on you looks 19 tho. Happy 24th birthday

lovedoctorfab sai:

No way. This yansh can’t be 19. Happy birthday ❤️

finest_to_the_world said:

Definitely you are trending yanch around when you are still under age

Hajia Bintu celebrates birthday

Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu, considered Ghana's Kelly Bhadie, recently caused a stir on social media with new photos as she celebrated her birthday.

The social media influencer rocked a daring black outfit, revealing her famous shapely figure.

Her looks in the birthday photos also sparked massive reactions online about her age.

