International fashion star Nana Akua Addo has sent fans into overdrive excitement with her latest photos

She ushered into the new month with the stunning pictures in which she can be seen donning a breathtaking all-black ensemble

Fans naturally moved in droves to the comments section of her post on Instagram to shower her with praise

Fashion icon and brand ambassador Nana Akua Addo has fans excited and in love with her latest Instagram photos, which she stunned in an all-black outfit.

The entertainer delivered two photos donning the same ensemble on her vibrant account. She posed for the camera in flawless makeup.

Nana Akua Addo stuns in all-black outfit. Photo credit: nanaakuaaddo.

Source: Instagram

In one of the pictures, Nana Akua Addo showed off her full figure and accompanying pair of heels.

The new photos come shortly after the fashion enthusiast posted a photo covered in a colourful outfit, leaving the long black hair extension. Her look included transparent heels.

In the latest photos, Nana Akua appeared without accessories but still left many mesmerised.

''[It's] going to be Bongos tonight Play With The Stars ⭐️ tonight. Stepping into the month of love, where every heartbeat becomes a love song, and each moment is a dance in the rhythm of passion,'' she captioned one of the pictures on Instagram.

See the photos below:

Fans praise Nana Akua Addo over her photos

Naturally, her fans flocked to the comments section of her two photos on Instagram, sharing praise over her looks.

Asantewaa_2131 indicated:

This is so beautiful ❤️.

Arrealla commented:

The body is gorgeous, not too tall for the face card .

Lovestudios posted:

Queen forever. I love you.

Thejeansshopgh indicated:

Wow, this is perfect.

Stylecheckbydee said:

Mrs, we see you! Not your average! Love it!

Lilybert reacted:

Nana, you should warn us first, now.

Ghanaians react as Nana Akua Addo goes viral

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that style icon Nana Akua Addo sets high standards for herself regarding her red-carpet looks, and she always lives up to the expectations of fashion lovers.

She conquered the red carpet at the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards with her silver dress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh