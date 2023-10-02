Thomas Partey's girlfriend, Janine Mackson, in an Instagram post, shares photos of her baby bump, exciting many folks

In some of the photos she shared, Partey could be seen holding his woman's belly with a wide smile on his face

In the comment section of the IG post, Thomas Partey commented, "God Did", as fans poured in their congratulations

Janine Mackson, the girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey, shared a series of photos showing her baby bump. The post has sent waves of excitement through social media, garnering widespread attention and well-wishes from fans all over the world.

In the snapshots, Thomas Partey could be seen gently cradling Janine's growing belly, with a smile on his face showing his joy and anticipation about becoming a father. The couple's happiness was clear in the images, exciting many Ghanaians.

The post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comments section to express their congratulations and best wishes. Among these well-wishers was himself, who left a comment that simply read, "God Did." The expression of gratitude and excitement touched the hearts of many fans who were happy for the footballer.

Thomas Partey and girlfriend warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

theelectrictribe said:

So proud of you. Uncle Jay! God blessed us with another addition to our family. Love and blessings always

valeriealexandrova reacted:

the most beautiful mami this child is a blessing and is blessed with having you as its wonderful mother my love

tasnimakeup said:

Congratulations my heart ❤️ love youuuuuu

xxmoonytoastxx wrote:

IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS

chimaakpaa said:

CONGRATTSS!! I hope they like my singing tho

Lady flaunts baby bump

In another story, a Nigerian lady has taken to social media to proudly showcase her male neighbour who got pregnant.

She laughed at how it all started from him helping her lose her hair to putting her in a family way.

A video of the pregnant woman and her kindhearted neighbour-turned-baby's father has stirred reactions online.

