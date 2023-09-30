Lil Win, in a video, was spotted making his way to his school's 5th-anniversary ceremony, accompanied by a lady who caused a stir

The lady caught the attention of social media users, who were taken aback by her hilarious frontal wig, whose edges covered a large part of her forehead

Netizens camped in the comment section of the video, which was shared by Zionfelix on Instagram, and dropped hilarious comments about the lady's wig

Ghanaian comedian and actor Lil Win was elegantly dressed as he made his way to his school, Great Minds International School's 5th-anniversary ceremony.

However, what caught the attention of netizens, even more than the anniversary itself, was his accompanying lady friend and her unique choice of wig.

In a video shared by popular blogger Zionfelix on Instagram, Lil Win can be seen arriving at the event venue with the lady by his side. However, it was the lady's wig that stole the show. The wig, a frontal piece, covered a significant portion of her forehead, sparking a series of hilarious reactions from the online community.

Social media users quickly flooded the comment section of the video with their humorous takes on the lady's unconventional hairstyle. They dropped witty remarks about the wig's size and placement and asked her to go for a refund.

Lady's frontal wig causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

real_kisu_gh commented:

Nobody should talk about her frontal am begging you people

trish_asantewaa reacted:

This is not baby hair but adult hair eei

efuwah_yartel said:

Girl needs a refund!! Who installed that her?

bervelyn__dicta commented:

Please she’s my school mother let’s all forgive her for the frontal

Lady's frontal and makeup causes stir

In a similar story, a young Ghanaian bride, Francisca, and her good-looking husband tied the knot in a simple, yet classy wedding.

However, some social media users have shared comments on the viral wedding video lashing out at the hairstylist and makeup artist.

The bride has responded to all the criticisms on her Instagram by sharing a stunning photo of herself rocking her stunning kente gown.

