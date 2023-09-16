Defensive midfielder for Premier League club Arsenal, Thomas Partey, showed off his goal-scoring skills in an old video that has resurfaced online

In the video, he kicked the ball with full force into the basketball net and bragged about being a skilful player

Many people could not believe that he truly kicked the ball into the basketball net, looking at the distance as they believed that it was edited

An old video of Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey flaunting his goal-scoring skills has surfaced online.

Thomas Partey playing football. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Thomas Partey flaunts goalscoring skills in video

Black Stars player Thomas Partey flaunted his goal-scoring skills in an old video that was dated 2020.

The talented player was in the backyard as he kicked a football, which landed in the basketball net with one kick.

After it successfully entered the net, Partey turned around and opened his arms as he bragged about being a skillful footballer.

Below is a video of Thomas Partey flaunting his goal-scoring skills.

Ghanaians react to the old video of Thomas Partey flaunting his football skills

Many people in the comment section hinted that it was an old video dated 2020. Others also could not believe that Thomas Partey truly kicked the ball into the basketball net, as they opined that it was an edit.

Below are some of the comments:

@joerahh said:

Dude tried like 2345x .. never give up.

@NaNaYaWmIrEkU 7 said:

Ebi editing.. The video was paused

@NaNaYaWmIrEkUsaid:

Nice….to the camera , but remember to achieve that goal, he has been missing that net too.. so please keep pushing.

@TheDoctorsWifey said:

Why did I think that was Fatao Dauda?

