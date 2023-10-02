Old videos and photos of Arsenal defensive midfielder Thomas Partey on vacation with his lover Janine Mackson have surfaced online

The two lovebirds were spotted on a boat cruise in Capri, Italy, as they were all booed up

Many people were awed that the Ghanaian footballer had fallen in love as they doubted that he was the one in the post

An old photo of Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson sharing a passionate kiss while on vacation has surfaced online.

Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson in photos. Image Credit: @janinetomi @thomaspartey5

Thoams Partey and girlfriend all booed-up while on vacation

Old photos and videos of Thomas Partey on vacation with his girlfriend Janine Mackson have surfaced online and stirred reactions from many. This comes after the two lovebirds kept their amorous relationship on the low.

The memories were posted on Janine Mackson's Instagram page on September 1, 2023, while vacationing at Capri in Italy.

The third slide showed the hands of the Black Stars footballer adding sauce to the seafood they had ordered.

The fourth slide showed Janine Mackson seated on Thomas Partey's lap as they shared a passionate kiss while on a luxury boat cruise.

Below is a carousel post of Thomas Partey and his girlfriend on vacation.

Fans react to the booed-up photos and videos of Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson on vacation

Many people were surprised that Thomas Partey had fallen in love, and they questioned whether it was him in the post.

Others also gushed over how beautiful Janine Mackson looked as they complimented her.

theelectrictribe said:

Love this one

manymen1 said:

Money is sweet

suckmeoffplez said:

Thomas partey?!?

valvsval said:

Fav human

nkec.hi1610 said:

lover girl

jennifermln_ said:

Such a beauty❤️

Thomas Partey claims he is broke as Nana Aba pleads with him to take her shopping

YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey claimed he was broke after Nana Aba Anamoah pleaded with him to take her shopping at luxury stores in London.

Her plea came through while they ate exquisite meals at a plush restaurant in London. Thomas Partey's response got many people laughing as they pleaded with Nana Aba to take it easy on his wallet.

