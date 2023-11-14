Alan Kyeremanten decided to face off with Bukom Banku in a playful bout during a media engagement event

The boxer fell to the ground after they playfully served each other a few punches

The video which has popped up online has triggered many netizens to troll the politician while others laughed at his boxing attempt

Ghana's former trade minister and independent candidate for the newly formed Movement For Change political party, Alan Kyeremanten, has been spotted with Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku.

A video of the duo exchanging punches in a playful bout has popped up online, causing many Ghanaians to air their views.

While some netizens see Alan's boxing attempt to be funny, others have criticised him for his political antics.

Alan Kyeremanten knocks Bukom Banku out Photo source: Instagram/AlanKyeremanten, Instagram/Bukom Banku

Bukom Banku allows Alan Kyeremanten to knock him out

Until 2017, Bukom Banku had an undefeated professional boxing record, losing for the first time to Bastie Samir after a pro bout in Accra.

Beyond his boxing career, Bukom Banku is known for his controversial lifestyle and musical moments.

He was also a staunch supporter of the NDC's candidate for next year's general elections, John Mahama, composing a song for during the elections in 2020.

It's unclear if the boxer is switching camp to Alan's newly formed Movement for Change but their recent hearty moment has

In the video of them together, Bukom Banku playfully succumbed, declaring Alan as the winner of the bout.

Netizens react to Alan Kyeremanten and Bukom Banku's time together

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Alan Kyeremenaten and Bukom Banku's playful bout.

agbang_ethel said:

The way to Ghanaian heart is through play play, my heart is won

od.fex wrote:

This is how he's going to knock down the economy down

kotomah_ exclaimed:

Serious concert party in this country everyday lmaooo

aseye_t remarked:

The things they do when they want vote. We can see in between the lines

Alan Kyeremanten surprises Empress Gifty on her birthday

In another story, Alan Kyeremanten paid a visit to gospel singer as she celebrated her birthday.

The singer couldn't hide her joy as she jumped into Alan's arms immediately after he made Alan out at the surprise party.

