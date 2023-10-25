Ghanaian Gospel singer, Empress Gifty celebrated her 41st birthday in grand style

She was seen with her politician husband and friends, clad in white as they made merry

Alan Kyeremanten surprised the singer by attending her private birthday hangout in Accra

Multiple award winning gospel musician threw a star studded private hangout as she celebrated her 41st birthday today, October 25, 2023.

She was visited by stars like Abena Serwaa Ophelia and a host of political figures affiliated her partner, Hopeson Adorye.

In a video that has surfaced online, the Gospel musician was seen with independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyeremanten.

Empress Gifty cuts birthday cake with Alan Kyeremanten

Empress Gifty became the talk of town, as many celebrities posted her head-turning birthday photos across social media.

Her husband who is a spokesperson of Alan Kyeremanten joined the social media frenzy with a sweltering post on his Instagram platform.

As her images flooded social media, the Gospel musician was in a cerebral company of political and industry personalities.

Alan Kyeremanten, a presidential candidate for Ghana's next polls, joined Empress Gifty and her husband to cut the celebrant's birthday cake.

The presidential hopeful historically went against his party to run as an independent candidate for next year's major elections.

Netizens react to video of Empress Gifty shouting after seeing All Kyeremanten

While some netizens shared in Empress Gifty's joy, others are surprised to see her overjoyed as she met Alan Kyeremanten at her private birthday hangout.

Brenda Cheers said

Sekondi Taadi girls ankasa we are too loud

Phill Joe said

That man cherishes her

Vera Okyere said

Gifty ɛyaa calm down kakra, abei!!

Sheila Darko

Not me being careful here so her make up dont stick on Alan Kyeremateng's shirt

Amankwaa Karikari Irene

She likes shouting too much Why is she shouting laddat?? As if it's her first time seeing Alan .Moma ne3ma bi y3 hu dodo

Empress Gifty fulfills daughter's birthday wish

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the gospel singer, Empress Gifty presented exotic pets birds to ther daughter for her birthday.

She said it was the 13-yeard old girl's wish and she had to grant it as a loving mother.

