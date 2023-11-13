Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC has unlocked a new milestone in the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League

The Ghanaian team advanced to the semifinal stage of the competition after a brace from Tracey Twum

A heated pre-game jama session, which was shared online, captured the passion of the ladies, exciting scores of the team's fans

Ghana's representative in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, has secured a semi-final spot after beating Huracanes FC.

The team played spiritedly and was rewarded by a brace from Tracey Twum, who scored the first goal as early as the ninth minute.

A video of the team's pre-game entry into the stadium, where the ladies were engaged in a heated jama session, has mesmerised scores of their fans.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies charge their way into the semis Photo Source: Facebook/AmpemDarkoaLadies

Source: Facebook

Ampem Darkoa Ladies charged into the semis with high spirits

Jama sessions, often involving Christian and folkloric songs sung over loud clapping, chanting and sometimes drumming, have become a mainstay in Ghanaian football.

Before the Sunday night game in which Ampem Darkoa pipped their semifinal slot, the ladies were in high spirits as they thronged to their dressing room with a jama session.

The players significantly sang their hearts out, exhibiting their passion and zeal as they went on to make history in the ongoing CAF Champions League.

Netizens react to Ampem Darko Ladies' high spirit morale and unprecedented victory

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens who couldn't get enough of the jama session from Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Ahmed Mido Kabutsu Bright exclaimed

The most emotional part of the game. Moral moment

Agyei Boakye Augustine remarked

The Pride of Bono East

Carriage King wrote

Good team spirit keep it up and work more harder to bring the cup home.. We behind you guys

Sayubu Tahiru said

Bono to the whole world

David Adarkwa Shipson added

Wowww goosebumps all over my body after watching May ur hard work not be in vain God is already with u guys Inshallah

Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C delivers their post-game media engagement in Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ampem Darkoa Ladies had become a talking point for many netizens after videos of their post-game interviews went viral.

In one of the videos, Comfort Yeboah interacted in her native Twi language. This act resonated with many Ghanaians who heaped the the team and CAF with significant praise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh