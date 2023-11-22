Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame, in a video that has popped up, looked different as he spoke in English

The young actor who had just joined TikTok urged Ghanaians to follow him, but many were saddened by his look

Many people felt he had done nothing of note since he featured in Beast Of No Nation in 2015

Strika of "Beast Of No Nation" fame appeared noticeably different as he communicated in surprisingly good English, leaving fans both surprised and concerned.

Beast Of No Nation star Strika Photo Source: Strika Rise

Source: TikTok

The young actor, who recently joined TikTok, extended an invitation to Ghanaians to follow him on the platform. However, the response was not entirely positive, as many expressed sadness over his changed appearance.

Strika, whose real name is Emmanuel Quaye, gained widespread recognition for his compelling performance in the acclaimed 2015 film Beast Of No Nation. Since then, his journey in the entertainment industry has been underwhelming.

Despite Strika's attempt to engage with his followers on TikTok, the response was mixed. Some netizens were quick to offer support and encouragement, while others voiced disappointment, stating that the actor seemed to have lost the star power that won him admirers in Beast Of No Nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Strika sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kingNatty said:

De3 aye Yi de3 wadane defender awie oo

Notym commented:

Striker wey dey outside no .. listen to the lady at back” Wei 3y3 ahia aa

Phardalake wrote:

Eeiiii striker paaaaaa is now defending in life

Abena Nickolita commented:

Na striker si d3n me l dey fine person wey go buy me Christmas dress kraa

BØBØ reacted:

Yes that is striker,but life is making him a defender

Strika spotted by the road side

In a similar story, Strika, the young actor of Beast Of No Nation fame, was spotted, in a video, by the roadside looking unkempt, sparking worry among Ghanaians.

In the video, the young man was seated on a dirty gallon by the roadside with his hair looking messy.

The video was shared on Twitter by Kaly Jay, and many Ghanaians begged for help on his behalf.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh