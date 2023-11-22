Young Ghanaian actor and musician Frank Naro has announced his plans to venture into politics, starting with an MP position

The actor shared his plans on social media with a message rallying for support from his constituency

Netizens chastise his decision to become an MP, calling it a lost cause, considering his slim chances

Popular musician and Kumawood actor Frank Naro said he wants to become the new MP for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

On November 22, 2023, the young musician and actor took to social media to make known his plans.

With his constituency being one of the most competitive hotspots for established political parties, many netizens are doubtful of the actor's political strides.

Frank Naro said he wants to become a politician Photo source: Instagram/OboFrankNaro

Frank Naro rallies for support on his political journey

According to the actor, who was recently spotted in the UK enjoying his favourite Ghanaian delicacy, his decision to venture into politics is well thought through.

Announcing his plans to vie for the keenly contested parliamentary seat in Ejisu, the actor established in his post that he will be running as an independent candidate.

He shared his belief that the Ejisu constituency can become great again with him at the helm and is looking forward to getting the maximum support from his fellow young people in the constituency.

Netizens react to Frank Naro's announcement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from fans as they weighed in on Frank Naro's announcement.

freddyoppongarthur wrote:

It’s a greater vision. May it com to pass

mido.ghana said:

Herrr don't waste your money na ejisu de3 enfa

officer_reginald quizzed:

How can you do your hair like this and expect market women to vote for you?

vapes_ghana added:

Yes he is the right person..bald people have disappointed us so far.

Frank Naro praises Ansantewaa for making a living through TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frank Naro was a guest at Tiktoker Asantwaa's 29th birthday party held at her house.

The actor, looking to become a politician, heaped Asanatewaa with significant praise in the presence of renowned invited guests, like Tracey Boakye and Asamoah Gyan, and talked about her inspiring achievements as a young person leveraging the internet for good.

