Strika, the young actor of Beast Of No Nation fame in a video, was spotted by the roadside looking unkempt, sparking worry among Ghanaians

In the video, the young man was seated on a dirty gallon by the roadside with his hair looking a mess

The video was shared on Twitter by tweep, Kaly Jay, and many Ghanaians begged for help on his behalf

Strika, the once-prominent young actor from the acclaimed movie "Beast of No Nation," in a video sparking reactions on Twitter, was seen seated on a gallon by the roadside, looking like a mess.

The distressing scene, captured and shared on Twitter by Kaly Jay, showed Strika looking unkempt, his hair in disarray, prompting concerned reactions from Ghanaians.

In the footage, Strika's appearance raised questions about his well-being, sparking a plea from the online community for assistance. Many individuals expressed their concern, urging fellow actor and former co-star Abraham Attah to extend a helping hand to Strika, given their shared history in the film that brought them into the limelight back in 2015.

While Abraham Attah has relocated to the United States and carved a successful path for himself, Strika seems to be facing a lot of challenges, as revealed in the distressing video.

The video sparked discussions about what could have gone wrong for Strika.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

arthurgideon181 said:

Every year bia we dey see in post for somewhere but check like still he no dey get the help he dey need hmm

justshine_o2 commented:

I’m not surprised he ended up like this. Thus guy has been smoking throughout the whole movie

ama_agyiewaa reacted:

Abraham Attah was the major character of that movie.. striker was just called play a role. which didn't pay him enough.

Abraham Attah looks good

In another story, Abraham Attah, in a photo that he dropped on his Instagram page, went shirtless in the gym and took a mirror selfie.

The US-based Ghanaian actor's body looked well-built, with distinct cuts and thick abs that gave him a Greek god look.

Fans of the actor took to the comment section to express how much they admired him, praising his physique.

