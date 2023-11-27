Naana Donkor Arthur, in a video, stormed the Papaye African Restaurant in the US and ordered food

The media personality showed a variety of Ghanaian dishes the franchise was serving in the US

Naana ordered Banku and Okro soup after she was done admiring the place and the vast variety of Ghanaian dishes on display

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, in a video, visited Papaye African Restaurant in the US, showing her love for Ghanaian food.

In the video shared on her social media page, Naana was seen touring the popular franchise, which is widely celebrated in Ghana.

Naana Donkor Arthur Storms Papaye African Restaurant Photo Source: Naana Donkor Arthur

Source: TikTok

In the footage, Naana Donkor Arthur happily observed the diverse array of Ghanaian dishes offered by the restaurant.

Naana took the time to admire the skilful preparation that went into each meal while she was there. She displayed a variety of Ghanaian foods, emphasising the rich cultural foods on the restaurant's menu.

After inspecting different dishes, Naana Donkor Arthur ordered a combination of banku and Okro soup. Many of her followers were impressed with the way she promoted Ghanaian food and a Ghanaian-owned business.

NDA warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Experience said:

Was there last 3 days … their Waakye taste good Mhen !!

Sey_Ram wrote:

this woman I really love ur vibe just wants to be like u

Darus State reacted:

I know this restaurant I used to drive from Maryland to NEW York every weekend because of this restaurant…YOOO THEY HAVE THE BEST FOOD I swear❤️❤️

MagTee also said:

I was there last week the food is nice

NDA talks about Susuka with Kofi Kinaata

In another story, Naana Donkor Arthur, in a video, narrated to Kofi Kinaata how his song Susuka helped her with some personal battles.

The media personality shared how she was down when she was battling with her son's health conditions and how the song revitalised her.

Kofi Kinaata's Susuka is a motivational song that talks about life's challenges and how to cope with them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh