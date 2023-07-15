Naana Donkor Arthur, a Ghanaian lady living in the US, made a video pleading with popular millionaire Osei Kwame Despite to buy her a vehicle

Naana visited a Honda car dealership and tried to purchase a Honda, but it was too costly for her as it was priced at $57k, which is over GH¢600k

The adorable lady said her car had sadly broken down six months ago and needed a new one badly

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Naana Donkor Arthur, a Ghanaian woman residing in the United States, has appealed to popular millionaire businessman Osei Kwame Despite for assistance in purchasing a much-needed vehicle.

Naana Donkor Arthur (Left), Osei Kwame Despite (Right) Photo Source: naanadonkorarthur1

Source: TikTok

Naana encountered financial constraints when she visited a local Honda car dealership with the intention of acquiring a brand-new Honda. However, the price tag of $57,000 proved to be beyond her means, amounting to over GH¢600,000.

Naana said her previous vehicle broke down six months ago; hence it was necessary for her to get a new one.

Moved by her circumstances, Naana took to social media platforms, sharing a video in which she expressed her need for a new vehicle. In the emotionally charged plea, she directed her message to Osei Kwame Despite, as he is well-known for his generous reputation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video quickly gained traction, capturing the attention and sympathy of many social media users, who subsequently shared the clip widely, hoping to reach the intended recipient, Osei Kwame Despite.

Naana Donkor Arthur's plea to Despite touches hearts

user5231861381242 said:

Eiii this woman your level is high,he will buy for you in Jesus name that car is yours already

Nharnhar Adwoa Nyamekye ❣️ said:

This woman get connection oooo herh. I pray God connect each and everyone to great ppl

Miss_roddy wrote:

@ Dr. Osie kwame Despite please buy this car for our mummy

Naana Donkor Arthur's twin daughters warm hearts

In another story, Daddy Joe, the husband of social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur in a video flaunted his adorable twin daughters.

In the video, the proud dad happily walked in between his adorable girls, holding them tightly as they happily jammed to King Promise's Terminator.

The adorable video warmed the hearts of social media users who expressed admiration for the loving father.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh