Fella Makafui shared sad news on her Instagram account which got many people wishing her a speedy recovery

She disclosed that she was down with an illness as she shared a video of her at the hospital and being wheeled in a chair

The video was captured in Kumasi where she held a sales event for her beauty business, Beauty By Fella Makafui

Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui got many people emotional with a video of her being down with an illness.

Fella Makafui hospitalised in Kumasi. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui shares vulnerable state in video

The video was captured in where Fella Makafui held a sales event for her beauty business, Beauty By Fella Makafui.

Unfortunately for her, she came down with an illness which she did not disclose in the caption of the Instagram post.

In the video, Fella Makafui was being wheeled in a chair at the hospital, and another excerpt of the video shows her lying in bed with a drip being placed on her.

In the message she shared in the caption of the Instagram post, Mrs Frimpong wrote:

Expressing my profound gratitude and appreciation to the good people of Kumasi for coming out in their numbers for my Black Friday sales at the Kumasi City Mall. Indeed you guys have shown massive support and I am entirely grateful.

The Sales was supposed to last for 4 days including today the 26th but unfortunately, we couldn’t make it . This because I took ill and had to receive treatment immediately. Sincere apologies for an inconveniences caused. I promise to come back again.Thank you for your endless support.❤️

Video of Fella Makafui being seriously sick.

Ghanaians react to a video of Fella Makafui seriously ill

Kalybos, Efya, Prince David Osei and many celebrities in Ghana, as well as Janemena, Broda Shaggi and celebrities in Nigeria together with fans wished Fella Makafui a speedy recovery.

kalybos1 said:

Ooh Oga Landlord. Oo oo ooh so sorry and I send to you the healing power of God in the name of Jesus. You’re strong

efya_nokturnal said:

Sending healing boo

janemena said:

Get well soon hun❤️❤️❤️

princedavidosei said:

Awww Biggest sorry wai, speedy recovery

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

So sorry baby girl

kobirana said:

Get fit my gee. And WELLDONE

_asantewaaaa_ said:

Get well soon sis❤️

kisagbekle said:

Soo sorry Norvi

