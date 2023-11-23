Naana Donkor Arthur, in a video, narrated to Kofi Kinaata how his song Susuka helped her with some personal battles

The media personality shared how she was down when she was battling with her son's health conditions and how the song revitalised her

Kofi Kinaata's Susuka is a motivational song that talks about life's challenges and how to cope with them

Popular media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, in a video, opened up to Kofi Kinaata about how his uplifting track Susuka played a big role in helping her navigate through challenging times.

Naana Donkor Arthur narrated her personal struggles, particularly during a period when her son faced health issues. She said that her son, who suffered from autism, had to undergo surgery, and the period was a very daunting one for her.

Emotionally recounting her story, she expressed how the lyrics of Susuka served as a source of strength and inspiration during those tough moments. She said she used to be wary about her son's situation at a point, but the song reminded her not to complain too much but to be grateful.

Kofi Kinaata's Susuka encourages individuals not to dwell excessively on their problems but instead to focus on the positives in their lives. The lyrics emphasise the importance of gratitude and resilience in the face of adversity, as others may be facing bigger challenges.

NDA's touching story warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user6233577405478 commented:

Today is my birthday and listening To you has taught me another amazing lesson in life. God am Grateful.

Nana 3fua reacted:

Have listen to this song countless but it never made me cry, so why now!

faithfulness said:

Charlton will be totally okay in Jesus Christ mighty name amen amen I always pray for him

Kofi Kinaata's mum sings his song

In another story, Kofi Kinaata shared an adorable video of his mother singing his 2021 hit song Thy Grace [Part II] while driving.

He asked his fans which songs of his are their mother's favourite, and many people filled the comment section with titles of his songs that their mothers love.

