The untimely death of rapper and internet sensation 2PM took the internet by storm

Yesterday, it was reported that 2PM's funeral rites had kick-started in the rapper's hometown

Videos from the scene showed a large mob mourning the rapper as his corpse was brought in an ambulance

The funeral rites for the late Ghanaian rapper, Francis Peprah known as 2PM took place in his hometown in Wassa Grumisa.

The funeral drew a huge crowd believed to be followers and fans of the late rapper from his hometown

Videos from the funeral shared online have triggered scores of netizens to share their memories of the rapper and condolences to the bereaved family.

Wassa Grumisa mourns 2PM Photo source: Instagram/SteveMedia, Instagram/2PM

Large crowd blocks 2PM's ambulance

Videos from 2PM's funeral in Wassa Grumisa show a highly charged crowd mourning the late rapper.

As the ambulance carrying the corpse came in, the crowd mobbed the vehicle chanting funeral songs and hampering its movement.

2PM's untimely demise which happened on Friday, November 17, 2023 gained the attention of several folks including popular Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon who released a tribute in his memory.

He had risen to fame for his witty lyrics appearing on platforms like Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show.

Netizens react to 2PM's funeral held in Wassa Grumisa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they bid farewell to one of Ghana's exciting rappers 2PM.

the_celebrityshito said:

Sigh ..so sad to see our age mate saying bye

ewurastrends wrote:

Can someone tell me is not him ..R.I.P

stevemediatv remarked:

THE DEAD BODY OF 2PM. KING OF BARS ARRIVED HOME.R.I.P bro

2PM's wife and relates weep uncontrollably as they file past his corpse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted some videos from 2 PM's funeral as his wife and close relatives mourn him.

The 23-year-old rapper's young wife couldn't hide her tears as she filed past 2PM's body lying in state. Other close relatives joined her as they paid their last respects to the late rapper heralded as the King of Bars.

