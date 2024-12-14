Real Madrid's football and basketball teams upheld their annual tradition on Friday afternoon by coming together for a Christmas lunch.

However, one notable absentee at the event was Kylian Mbappé, the club's marquee summer signing.

Reports from Relevo have shed light on the Frenchman’s absence, which sparked speculation online about potential tensions between Mbappé and his teammates.

Despite a challenging start to his La Liga career, Relevo confirmed that there are no internal issues involving Mbappé.

Instead, his absence was due to a sudden fever. The 25-year-old, already sidelined with a muscular injury, was unable to attend the event as a result.

This clarification puts to rest any rumours surrounding the star forward's relationship with the squad.

Mbappe injury blow ahead of Intercontinental Cup final

Meanwhile, Mbappé has been diagnosed with a thigh injury, and initial reports indicate that he could miss next week's FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, per 90 Min.

The ex-PSG star was forced off just 35 minutes into Real Madrid's Champions League match against Atalanta on Tuesday, after limping off with a hamstring issue.

The Frenchman had started the game in top form, opening the scoring with a precise strike into the bottom corner.

Carlo Ancelotti had initially expressed optimism, attributing Mbappé's early exit to "overload" and suggesting no serious damage. However, an official statement from Madrid has since confirmed a more serious diagnosis.

Mbappe talks about Ballon d'Or dreams

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappé remains determined to claim the title of the world's best footballer.

While his ambition stays strong, he faces tough competition from Vinícius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and others, intensifying the race for global supremacy.

