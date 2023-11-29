Yaw Dabo Opens New Shop For Girlfriend With Mega Party
- Kumawood actor has been spotted at an activation event for a new mother care store in Abrepo, Kumasi
- Details coming in suggest Yaw Dabo launched the new shop for his current partner whom he plans to marry
- Netizens were impressed by his gesture and shared their thoughts on Dabo's relationship
Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, Samuel Yaw Dabo has reportedly launched a new shop for his romantic partner.
The shop which deals in Mothercare products is set to be managed by the actor's romantic partner whose name was given as Bernice.
Videos from the launch ceremony have thrown social media into a frenzy, as scores of netizens praise Yaw Dabo for his gesture.
Dabo cheers fans on as he promotes the new babycare shop
Yaw Dabo's stardom attracted scores of Ghanaians including a Ghanaian video blogger who gave an account of the event.
According to reports, the actor's been-to-sister from Germany was present in addition to a few colleagues invited.
The invited guests took a brief tour of the store located on Abrepo which has already been stocked with baby care essentials.
Even though fans were impressed by Dabo's gesture toward his new partner, some questioned the whereabouts of his previous catch.
Netizens react to Yaw Dabo'e gesture towards his partner
YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Yaw Dabo and his new partner.
@boykelzz quizzed:
this is nice, but i thought we all agreed not to be setting up businesses for girlfriends, based on stories we’ve heard?
@FosterALI3 said:
He will wear the cloths himself cuz that’s his size
@lil_doug1 exclaimed:
Elder Dey chop things
@naabrown8 said:
So he’s the baby model,congratulations to him
Netizens tease Yaw Dabo after his Black Stars camp visit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo was given a special welcome to the Black Stars camp as they roared to play Madagascar in Kumasi.
A picture of the actor and some Black Stars players shared online caused a stir as picked on the actor's level of cordiality with some players.
