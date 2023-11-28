The unfortunate demise of the internet-famous rapper, 2pm took Ghanaians by storm

Today, the final funeral rites for the rapper took place in his hometown with scores of relatives and townfolks present

Videos from the funeral have surfaced online attracting scores of netizens who sympathised with the rapper's relatives

The late Ghanaian rapper, Francis Peprah, popularly known as 2pm was laid in state on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

News of his untimely death threw social media into a frenzy as videos of his final moments popped up online.

Emotional moments from the funeral being held in his hometown have popped up online attracting the sympathy of numerous netizens across the country.

2pm's relatives wail as she files past his corpse Photo source: Instagram/2pmaduremeso, Instagram/BessahGhana

2pm's wife and relatives cry uncontrollably as they bid him farewell

Footages from 2pm's final funeral rites show how the rapper was laid in state for sympathisers to bid him their last respects.

Videos of the rapper's young wife have popped up online as she filed past his husband's corpse dressed in denim pants and a sports jersey. His neck and wrists were adorned with jewellery.

Other close relatives were also seen shedding uncontrollable tears amidst groanings as they expressed their hurt over the rapper's demise.

When the rapper was alive, he was heralded as the King of Bars showcasing his talent with renowned Ghanaian personalities including Nana Ama McBrown and Kwadwo Sheldon.

Netizens react to 2pm's final funeral rites

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens mourned the death of 2 pm the king of bars.

emmanuelboadijunior said:

OOOOO 2PM R I P

john.ftt wrote:

Why they playing this music at a dead person funeral

ephya_hipsy remarked:

Hmmm may we not burry our children in Jesus name

sweet.nyx quizzed:

But why do they do that to the bodies there after they die

News of 2pm the rapper's death confirmed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh confirmed the sudden demise of the rapper as reports of the incident surfaced online.

The rapper's horrific motor accident occurred at Wassa Akropong in Ghana's Western Region on Friday, November 17, 2023.

