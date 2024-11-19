Imani Ayew, in a video, flaunted her pretty face with makeup to her numerous admirers on social media

Abedi Pele's daughter, who is also a model, applied the Jardin Imaginaire Blush makeup on her pretty face

Fans thronged to the comments section of Imani Ayew's post to compliment her for her beautiful looks

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian model Imani Ayew, the daughter of football legend Abedi Pele, caught the attention of social media users as she flaunted her beauty.

Abedi Pele's 26-year-old daughter, Imani Ayew, flaunts her pretty face with makeup. Photo source: @imani_ayew

Source: Instagram

Imani Ayew flaunts pretty face with makeup

Imani Ayew, the youngest sibling of Abedi Pele's sons, Ibrahim Rahim, Dede Ayew, and Jordan Ayew took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself looking ravishing with heavy makeup.

In the video, which appeared to be an advertisement for a cosmetic product, the model, who doubles as the CEO of Yidana Collections, showed off the makeup Jardin Imaginaire Blush from the Chanel Summer 2024 collection, which was released in mid-July.

Imani Ayew gave her fans a tutorial as she gently and perfectly applied her makeup on her right cheek and below her upper eyelid to give her face the smoothest and flawless touch.

The young model, who celebrated her 26th birthday in June 2024, later posed for the camera as she flaunted the final result of her beauty care routine.

In the caption of her social media post, Imani Ayew indicated that the Jardin Imaginaire Blush was her new favourite.

"My new favorite blush 🌸 @chanel.beauty #chanelmakeup #chanelbeauty."

Watch the video below:

Imani Ayew's video stirs reactions

The video of Imani Ayew flaunting her beautiful face with heavy makeup triggered positive reactions from fans, who complimented her beautiful looks. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

millerpowell_alyshia commented:

"Face card 😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥."

roselyn_ashkar said:

"Hello, gorgeous! 😍😍😍."

_gaabrieellee commented:

"My babyyyy😍 so beautiful."

essieizspicy said:

"I was not ready! 🔥🔥🔥."

senamt commented:

"Wow, I need that blush as soon as possible!!"

emiliaboateng_ said:

"So beautiful."

alexandra.cipriani commented:

"My sis ❤️."

judge_mensah said:

"Imani, you are fine oo what!!! 🥰."

akuaambe commented:

"All round beauty."

sat_in_space said:

"A beauty as always ❤️🫶🏾."

uniquecindy commented:

"You’re definitely your mummy’s daughter! #MumsPhotoCopy💕😍😍."

nadiiaa__x said:

"Wow, you go girlllllll 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Imani Ayew looks flawless in silky dress

YEN.com.gh also reported that Imani Ayew shared beautiful photos of herself looking great on her Instagram page.

Abedi Pele's daughter wore a long black and white maxi dress with billowing sleeves as she posed for the camera.

Imani Ayew looked gorgeous in coloured spiral braids and mild makeup while holding her bouquet of roses.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh