Ras Nene and Strika have released a trailer for their new project titled Striker, and many Ghanaians are impressed by the quality

The movie is dedicated to Strika, and Ghanaians are happy with Ras Nene for going out of his way to help the former child star

The trailer has a very high definition, making folks urge Ras Nene to get the movie on platforms like Netflix

Ras Nene and Strika have dropped a sneak peek of their latest skit, Striker, leaving Ghanaians in awe of its impressive quality. The movie, a dedication to Strika, has sparked widespread acclaim for Ras Nene's commendable efforts in aiding his fellow actor.

The recently released trailer, showcased in stunning high-definition, has impressed many Ghanaians, who are lauding Ras Nene's commitment to bringing forth a remarkable piece of cinema. The collaborative project between the two talents has excited fans, creating a lot of anticipation for the full-length skit.

Many admirers have expressed their delight at Ras Nene's gesture towards Strika, recognising the actor's compassion and good heart. Strika, who has faced challenges in the past, has found support and encouragement from Ras Nene, and this act of kindness has not gone unnoticed.

The high-quality production evident in the trailer has prompted calls from fans for Striker to be made available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix. Supporters are eager to see the movie reach a broader audience, believing that its impactful storyline and impressive visuals deserve a bigger spotlight.

Ghanaians react to Striker trailer

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bensstudios said:

Aka abeg u must premier this movie at silver bird.......we will pay to watch to raise funds for u guys paaaaaaa

khenstone commented:

Wow a whole project in the name of Striker …. Kudos to the team … indeed we rise by lifting others

iam._tesla reacted:

The display be quality this one for dey showmax or Netflix

Strika and Seniorman Layla

In another story, Strika, in a snippet of a skit with skit maker Seniorman Layla, impressed many with his acting skills.

Strika and Layla were having a dispute in the skit, and the former's mannerisms and charisma were evident.

Many Ghanaians were happy to see Strika getting his life back on track and venturing into the skit scene.

