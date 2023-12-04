Kumawood actor Dr Likee's first project with young actor Strika, after promising to help him is ready

Dr Likee shared a trailer of their project, which has the Beast Of No Nation star as the main hero

The trailer got many impressed by Likee's show of support and Strika's impressive performance while acting

Kumawood actor and skit maker Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, has released a trailer for his first project with young actor Strika.

The release fulfils Ras Nene's promise to help take Strika, known in private life as Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, off the streets.

Ras Nene has released his first skit with Strika Photo source; @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Strika's fall from grace

Strika, who gained fame for his role in the Hollywood film Beast Of No Nation alongside Idris Elba and Abraham Attah, fell off the radar.

Unlike Atta, who took the opportunity and is now studying at Tufts University in the US, Strika is reported to have himself entangled in substance abuse.

He was recently spotted on social media looking unkempt. The video triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians who wondered what might have gone wrong.

Dr Likee to Strika's rescue

Following Strika's recent video, Dr Likee decided to add the young actor to his comic skit crew and support him.

In a video, Ras Nene addressed Strika's challenges, including struggles with substance abuse and other personal issues.

Days after making the promise, their maiden project is ready, called Striker.

Strika is the hero of project with Ras Nene

The trailer shared on Instagram showed Strika as the hero of the clip. While hustling on the streets, Strika bumped into a gang who had gone to dump a body in a bag in the bush.

He rushed to trail and spy on them before the clip ended. From he ran to catch a ride, Strika seemed to have put in a lot of effort.

Video earns praises for Ras Nene and Strika

The video has earned praise for both Nene and Strika. Whilst many hailed Ras Nene for his support, others were impressed by Strika's acting.

ricchie_dhopes said:

That guy dey act

naamerl said:

You do all God bless you for this one May God bless you more and more may you be located and expand your territory in every aspect of your life just as you located Striker

one_major_11 said:

This is what we call support ❤️ a good work of art ❤️

paul_dekay11 said:

@official_ras_nene God bless you for your good work u have been doing and also helping the youth wish u long life and strength for u to continue your good work

Strika shares plans

Meanwhile, Strika has been spotted looking fresh and neat in a new haircut and fresh clothes and shared plans to get his life on track.

Actor Gun Shot linked up with the young man and offered him help after the earlier videos of him struggling.

Source: YEN.com.gh