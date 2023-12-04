Strika: Beast Of No Nation Sar Shoots New Skit With Seniorman Layla, Speaks Ga In Video
- Strika in a snippet of a skit with skit maker Seniorman Layla impressed many with his acting skills
- In the skit, Strika and Layla were having a dispute and the actor's mannerisms and charisma was evident
- Many Ghanaians were happy to see Strika getting his life back on track and venturing into the skit scene
Strika in a snippet of a skit with renowned skit maker Seniorman Layla, showed his impressive acting skills, leaving audiences captivated by his talent. The skit, which depicted a dispute between Strika and Layla, highlighted the actor's remarkable mannerisms and charisma, signaling a positive turn in Strika's life.
Ghanaians across the country expressed their joy at witnessing Strika's resurgence and his venturing into the skit scene. The snippet demonstrated Strika's ability to captivate audiences as he brilliantly delivered his part of the script.
In the skit, Strika exhibited a lot of emotion and aggressiveness that impressed many netizens. His portrayal of the character showed a level of talent that had previously gone unnoticed, and many could not help but appreciate the actor's newfound passion for skit-making.
Seniorman Layla, a respected figure in the skit-making community together with Ras Nene was instrumental in providing Strika with the opportunity to showcase his acting prowess once again. The actor has been off the screens of Ghanaians since featuring in Beast Of No Nation.
Strika sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Awombire said:
U shall bounce back very soon
Moonwalker commented:
Naaaa … striker was born with the talent
kojoamoah-Music wrote:
Never knew striker could speak Ga
@ChampionWarrio commented:
the way striker dey act his counter part is snr man leila simple
Strika looks exhausted on set
In another story, Strika, in a video, was spotted seated on the floor panting heavily after being on set with Ras Nene shooting a skit.
Crew members commended Strika for the effort and commitment he put into the shoot and asked him to keep it up.
Strika has joined Ras Nene and his crew in order to get his life back on track after facing many hurdles in his life.
