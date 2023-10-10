Ras Nene, in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, shared some challenges he has faced in the industry as an entertainer

Popular Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene, in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, shared some of the hurdles he has encountered during his journey in the entertainment industry.

Ghanaian Comedian Ras Nene Photo Source: Ras Nene

Ras Nene, who has become a household name in comedy, shared that his success has not come without its share of challenges.

One of the primary challenges Ras Nene revealed was the immense stress that accompanies his profession. He said as an entertainer, he often finds himself having to be in various places within a short span of time.

He added that the constant demand for his presence sometimes takes a toll on his physical and mental well-being. Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he said:

Sometimes, I can feel that I am extremely tired, but I cannot relax or sleep because I owe many people my presence, so I have to honour their invitation at all costs. But what keeps me going is the support I receive from Ghanaians. You meet people, and they tell you how much your videos have impacted their lives, and that motivates you.

Ghanaians praise Ras Nene

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

miami.oldboy said:

The facial expression alone Dey funny me‍♂️

gh_sirj commented:

Motivation is a powerful tool. Reasons your circle ⭕️ shouldn’t be filled with jealous friends but supportive ones.

rich.y7471 reacted:

And he is very matured and wise wen answering questions too

Ras Nene travels abroad with his team

In another story, Ras Nene and his team, in a video, arrived safely at the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam and sang praises to God.

The Ghanaian actor and his crew announced their trip from Ghana to Amsterdam days ago and have finally reached their destination.

Many Ghanaians praised Ras Nene for taking his entire crew of actors along with him and were thankful that the team had gotten to their destination safely.

