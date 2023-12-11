When gospel singer Piesie Esther mounted the stage at the Rhythms of Africa concert, she performed back-to-back hit songs

The Mo hit singer successfully got patrons, including famous personalities such as Fifi Folson, to remove and sway their shoes and heels above their heads

The musician was one of the acclaimed stars who thrilled fans at Sonnie Badu's event on Saturday, December 9

Multiple award-winning singer Piesie Esther got patrons to forget their troubles when she took the stage at the much-publicised Rhythms of Africa concert hosted by Sonnie Badu.

The musician gave gospel lovers and eventgoers their time's worth at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, December 9.

At a point, the singer reenacted a scene in the music video of her song Mo, taking off a heel and erupting electrifying responses from the crowd.

Piesie Esther successfully got preachers and media personalities such as Fifi Folson to sing and act with her.

Watch Piesie Esther's performance below:

Netizens react to video of Piesie Esther

Reactions poured in after blogger Sammy Kay Media uploaded the video on Instagram.

Savidad said:

Dope.

Aakosua_vee reacted:

She's a showstopper!

Theo_davids4 said:

I love her rufff @piesieesther.

Charly_dgh indicated:

Epic night .

