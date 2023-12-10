UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu hosted his Rhythms of Africa concert on Saturday, December 9

Star performers such as Joe Mettle, Nacee, MOG Music, Perez Musik, and other notable singers mounted the stage to thrill patrons

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos showing the moments the gospel singers ushered patrons into the presence of God with spirited performances

The much-anticipated Rhythms of Africa concert with UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu happened on Saturday, December 9.

Multiple award-winning gospel stars Joe Mettle, Nacee, MOG Music, Perez Musik, and other A-list singers delivered spirited performances at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Joe Mettle, Nacee, and other singers perform at Sonnie Badu's Rhythms of Africa concert. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

The top-tier gospel singers moved patrons with back-to-back hit songs when they ascended the stage. They all delivered outstanding performances to usher patrons into the presence of God at the well-organised gospel event.

Famous media and entertainment personalities such as Abeiku Santana, Kwaku Manu, Piesie Esther, and Empress Gifty were spotted at the much-publicised event.

YEN.com.gh has captured some videos from the gospel show, including the moment media star Abeiku Santana knelt to worship the Lord.

Singer Nacee moves the crowd as he performs his hit songs at the Rhythms of Africa concert in the video below:

Joe Mettle and Sonnie Badu perform together at the latter's Rhythms of Africa event.

Presenter Abeiku Santana was captured in a spirited mood at the Rhythms of Africa concert.

