Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's young daughter, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, has grown into a beautiful young woman

Afia Kobi, one of the two children of the Asantehene and his wife, Lady Julia, has been spotted in lovely photos on social media

The photos show her looking pretty in long braids as she stepped out with her father for an assignment

Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, the youngest daughter of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is growing beautifully.

Afia Kobi Ampem, who was only a little girl a few years ago, has grown into a fine and pretty young lady.

In some of her most recent photos which have surfaced on the internet, the young princess is no more the little girl Ghanaians know her to be.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu's young daughter Afia Kobi is now a big girl Photo source: Manhyia Palace

The photos shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa show Afia Kobi rocking a club t-shirt over a pair of faded blue jeans. Unlike her previously known photos where she had her hair cut, she rocked long braids, an indication that she must have completed secondary education.

Afia Kobi was in the company of her father and other people. It is not known exactly when the photos of Otumfuo's last daughter but from the surroundings, she was accompanying her father on an official assignment.

See the photos of Otumfuo's daughter below:

