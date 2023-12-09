Singer Adina looked gorgeous when she ascended the stage at the 20th edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards to delight the audience

In a video, the singer delivered a thrilling act as she performed some of her hit songs at the prestigious event

The footage in which her performance moved Vice-President Dr Bawumia gained reactions on Instagram

Singer Adina, known privately as Adina Thembi Ndamse, took the stage at the 2023 Ghana Club 100 event and delivered a thrilling performance.

The singer sang in front of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other dignitaries on Friday, December 8.

Adina thrills at 2023 Ghana Club 100. Photo credit: ghhyper1.

Source: Instagram

In a clip, Adina performs some of her hit songs for the audience, moving the vice-president, who was captured nodding along to the songs.

The Let Me Go hit singer is one of the best female vocalists in Ghana, and she left guests mesmerised with her prowess.

Aside from Dr Bawumia, other notable personalities were delighted by Adina's performance on the night. The video where the singer brings her best to the 20th edition of Ghana Club 100 gathered reactions.

Watch her performance below:

